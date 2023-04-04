Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.93. 3,438,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,136. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

