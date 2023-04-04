FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

