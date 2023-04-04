Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.24

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Frontier has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

