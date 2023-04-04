Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.31

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 169872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,492.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 700.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 41,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 83,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

