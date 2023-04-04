Fundamental Research Analysts Give Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) a $0.77 Price Target

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) received a $0.77 price target from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 220.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 2,109,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.91. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
