Fundamental Research Analysts Give Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) a $0.77 Price Target

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) received a $0.77 price target from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 220.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 2,109,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.91. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

