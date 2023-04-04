FUNToken Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $70.44 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

