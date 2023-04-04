Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares Dividend of GBX 120

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GAW opened at GBX 9,500 ($117.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,996.83. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,565 ($69.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,700 ($120.47). The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,496.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,208 ($114.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,469.44 ($19,211.92). 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

