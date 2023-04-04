GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) PT Raised to $2.50

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GAN Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.34. GAN has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GAN by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Antara Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,737,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 227,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

