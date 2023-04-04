Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.35

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.35 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GECFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Gecina Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94.

About Gecina

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

