Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $141.00.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.46.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 72.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

