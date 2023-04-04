Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 618,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,903,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on GERN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
Geron Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.
Insider Activity at Geron
In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
