GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $625.45 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. GMX has a market cap of $625.45 million and approximately $29.40 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $72.69 or 0.00261417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GMX has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,012,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,604,947 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

