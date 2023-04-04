Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.05. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $747.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

