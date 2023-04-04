Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.07. 28,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 25,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Great Elm Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. Research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently -50.54%.

In other news, CEO Matthew D. Kaplan purchased 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,832.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,092.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Stories

