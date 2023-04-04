Greenleaf Trust Acquires 222 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,032,250,000. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %

MCK stock opened at $363.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.31 and its 200-day moving average is $365.74. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.