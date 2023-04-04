Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

