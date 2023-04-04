Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 980,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 148,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,053,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 162,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

