Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,936,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,635,000 after purchasing an additional 559,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Amphenol stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

