Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.