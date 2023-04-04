Greenleaf Trust Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $388.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.34 and its 200 day moving average is $333.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,283,105. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

