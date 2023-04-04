Greenleaf Trust Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

MET stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.