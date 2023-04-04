Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 2,247 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

