Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 340,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,521.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

