Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,504 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

A opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

