Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $311,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $133.46.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

