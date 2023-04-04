Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $5.12 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.