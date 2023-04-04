Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 155 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $283.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.