Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 649,679 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,679 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

