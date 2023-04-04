Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $501,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

