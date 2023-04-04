Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $35.96. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 6,905 shares traded.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $564.09 million during the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.