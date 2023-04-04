Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GBAB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 59,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,982. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

