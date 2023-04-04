Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.22. Guild shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1,265 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.
Guild Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $677.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.