Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.22. Guild shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1,265 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Guild Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $677.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

About Guild

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

