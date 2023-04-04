Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.50

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 335589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

