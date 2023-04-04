H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

