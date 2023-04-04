Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $246.95 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.82 and a 200 day moving average of $240.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

