Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $19.82 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 5.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

