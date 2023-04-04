Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.