Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
EME opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
