Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 31,838 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,838 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Virtu Financial worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

