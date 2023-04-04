Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.09 ($4.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 370 ($4.60) to GBX 360 ($4.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.45) to GBX 344 ($4.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

LON HLN opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £30.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,933.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 303.88. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 241.17 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 337.95 ($4.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,545.45%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

