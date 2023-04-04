Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

