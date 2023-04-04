Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

