Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
