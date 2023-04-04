Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,121 ($26.34).

HLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($27.01) to GBX 2,190 ($27.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.07) to GBX 2,295 ($28.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,205 ($27.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,141.04. Halma has a one year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($23.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,598 ($32.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,801.72, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.