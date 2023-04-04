Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 25 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HMSO traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 26.28 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,659,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.03. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.58 ($0.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

