Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,049 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.