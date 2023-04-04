Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after purchasing an additional 350,610 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.