Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,446 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,244,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

