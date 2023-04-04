Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,636 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

