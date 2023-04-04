Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

