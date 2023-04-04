Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,565 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $106.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

