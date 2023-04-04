Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.59

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 15827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Harbour Energy Stock Up 9.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (HBRID)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.