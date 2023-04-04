Havens Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Havens Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up 1.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rogers by 78.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.97. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.31.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.